Bawumia’s Mother Dead

Hajia Mariama Bawumia mother of Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has died at the age of 81.

She passed on this morning [Monday], September 13. 2021 after a short illness.

Hajia Mariama Bawumia‘s death comes after her admission at a health facility in Accra, Ghana where she was receiving treatment.

Her burial service will be held tomorrow [Tuesday], September 14, 2021 in Walewale in West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has since broken his silence on his mother’s demise and a statement from his office reads.

“Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un (Indeed to Allah we belong, and to Allah we shall return.) It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother Hajia Mariama Bawumia. Hajia Mariama passed away peacefully this morning in Accra. Burial is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday September 14, 2021 in Walewale. May the Almighty Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus.

H.E. ALHAJI DR. MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA”

