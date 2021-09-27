BTS Takes Over NYC’s Times Square with Samsung Galaxy, Spotify, BT21, and YouTube Music Ads

BTS Times Square

BTS continues their global dominance as boy band makes appearance on ad spaces or billboards at the Times Square, in New York City, USA.

With international recognition coming in from different parts of the world, the South Korean boy band’s Time Square appearance is another bold step.

Their faces are seen in ads for Samsung Galaxy, Spotify, BT21, and YouTube Music.

BTS‘ advertisement for Samsung was displayed on the main billboard at the centre of the Times Square.

Their YouTube music ad with Coldplay along with the BT21 store ad were shown in the billboard next the Samsung ad.

There is also a large display of their Spotify ad with Coldplay.

This netizen shared a short video on their social media platform, and that post was shared in a popular online community.

BTS was among the tall of of musician who performed on the Global Citizen Live 2021 stage.

The group won three (3) at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) held in New York City, USA.

