Couple’s Bedroom Video L£@kêd – WATCH

PlugTimes.com September 5, 2021
Bedroom game

Cape Coast-based couple have allegedly l£@kêd their own bedroom video which seem to be the trend now.

They reportedly l£@kêd it on social media.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the guy is seen playing with his girlfriend’s glands.

SEE PHOTOS: Ayisha Modi shows lookalike Daughter for the First Time

It is usually advisable not to record yourself in any form whatsoever in the name of love or fun.

This is due to the fact that the consequences may be dire when it gets to the wrong hands.

Click here to watch the video.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Ayisha Modi daughter

Ayisha Modi shows lookalike Daughter for the First Time – SEE PHOTOS

September 5, 2021
Segos Pumpkin Resego Tshabadira

WATCH: Segos Pumpkin’s Dance in the Club that Everyone is Talking About

September 4, 2021
Florence Obinim back

Florence Obinim accused of Going for B^tts Implant | Huge Back Causes Stir

September 4, 2021
zionfelix babies children kids wives partners minalyn erica son daughter

Zionfelix’s Double Blessing: Blogger Welcomes 2 Babies with Minalyn and Erica

September 3, 2021
Back to top button
Close