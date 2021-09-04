Florence Obinim accused of Going for B^tts Implant | Huge Back Causes Stir

Florence Obinim is being accused of going for b^tts implant as photos and videos of her huge backside pops up on social media.

The Ghanaian gospel musician was at Rev. Obofour‘s wife Bofowaa‘s birthday party with her husband Angel Obinim.

Florence Obinim has been off the screens or music scenes for some time now and her recent comeback visuals on social media have raised a lot of eyebrows because of her physical changes.

In effect, some netizens have alleged that she has gone under the knife to acquire that new endowed figure.

One Instagram user @nanaammaagyema while reacting to the video said: “eiii Florence has gotten ass ooo” and @el.matik also said “eiii Na since when did Florence get such a big butt, wow”, @kwamepriceless also alleged that ”it is all plastic is not even shaking”

Watch the video and other reactions below:

Source: plugtimes.com

