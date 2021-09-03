Zionfelix’s Double Blessing: Blogger Welcomes 2 Babies with Minalyn and Erica

zionfelix babies children kids wives partners minalyn erica son daughter

Blogger Zionfelix welcomes two (2) babies/kids, one each from his partners Minalyn and Erica.

His first child is a girl named Adepa a.k.a Pam and her mother is make-up artist Minalyn.

He birthed his baby boy Adom Jnr., also his second born with Erica Kyem.

The popular Ghanaian social media marketer makes this known in an Instagram post on Friday, September 3rd, 2021, while singing praise.

Zionfelix describes 2021 as the best year for him, owing to the fact that he is a father and “its such a great feeling.”

This message is accompanied by baby bump photos of himself and his first partner Minalyn.

Yes, 2021 is the best year ever for me

I’m a dad for the very first time and its such a great feeling

God through @minalyntouch has blessed with @pax_pam my princess

@elikemkumordzie styled me

@pix by @jo_creation

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

