Ghana Models Awards 2021 set for Sept. 18

The Ghana Models Awards 2021 is set to come off on Saturday, September 18 at the Accra City Hall at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Headquarters in Accra Central.

According to the founder and executive director of the Ghana Models Awards, Jerry Wonder Sampson, this year’s event which is the fourth edition of the annual award scheme will echo the need for modelling agencies to be empowered to transform the modelling industry from entertainment to business for national economic development.

“Modelling over the years has changed, it has gone through the mill and passed the stage of it being just for entertainment.

“When you go outside, there are people living off modeling but when you come to Ghana our case is different which should not be and that is what my firm is bent on erasing with the theme for this year’s awards ceremony,” he told Graphic Showbiz in an interview.

He added, “If advertising agencies agree to work with model agencies in Ghana at beneficial rates when it comes to professional jobs, we could be looking at a new string of businesses in modelling which would not just be popular on social media, but have the figures to show on the balance sheet. This will help change the narrative of modelling in Ghana,” he said.

Furthermore, he called on the enforcement of advertising policies and laws to protect Ghanaian models. “Looking at the laws governing advertising agencies in Ghana, it encourages advertisers to use more Ghanaian models but that is not the case.

“Nowadays, we see huge corporate institutions in Ghana being represented by foreign models, this is a big threat to the industry in Ghana and it must be attended to as soon as possible”, he added.

