Kwaku Manu reportedly Divorces US-based Wife

Kwaku Manu has reportedly divorced his US-based wife under some dramatic circumstances.

The break-up between the Ghanaian actor and his wife is reported by blogger Kobby Kyei.

Kwaku Manu‘s separation from his wife comes amid reports of infidelity.

The host of ‘Aggresive Interview’ is yet to publicly open up about the divorce reports.

He is recently quoted to have stated in an interview that a man must never allow his mother and sister to stay in their matrimonial home.

Prior to this divorce report, Kwaku Manu had been hit with a number of marital scandals, and he has confirmed some.

In May 2020, a UK-based man cursed him for sleeping with his wife, however, he slammed those allegations.

In May 2019, Kwaku Manu revealed in an interview with Zionfelix that he has cheated on his wife on several occasions.

Recently he noted that divorcing your girlfriend or wife for cheating on you is better than beating or killing her.

