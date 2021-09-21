Davido’s Personal Photographer Fortunate Umunname is Dead
Fortunate Umunname, the personal photographer of Davido has died.
Also known as Fortune Shotz, his death comes after reportedly drowning at a location in Lekki, Lagos.
The popular Nigerian photographer Fortunate Umunname passed away on Tuesday evening.
His death has sent a wave of shock to persons who have followed his works for years now.
Fortunate, until he untimely demise, had captured some golden moments for the 30BG boss and a host of other Nigerian celebrities.
Davido is however, yet to react to this on his social media pages.