Davido’s Personal Photographer Fortunate Umunname is Dead

PlugTimes.com September 21, 2021
Fortunate Umunname dead davido photographer

Fortunate Umunname, the personal photographer of Davido has died.

Also known as Fortune Shotz, his death comes after reportedly drowning at a location in Lekki, Lagos.

The popular Nigerian photographer Fortunate Umunname passed away on Tuesday evening.

READ ALSO: Missing Takoradi Pregnant Woman Found in Axim

His death has sent a wave of shock to persons who have followed his works for years now.

Fortunate, until he untimely demise, had captured some golden moments for the 30BG boss and a host of other Nigerian celebrities.

Davido is however, yet to react to this on his social media pages.

Fortunate Umunname dead davido photographer

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Yaa Jackson Kwaku Nyame

Satan is Using Yaa Jackson – Brother Claims

September 21, 2021
Emmy Awards 2021 winners

Emmy Awards 2021 Winners – Full List

September 20, 2021
Kwansema evicted Ghanas Most Beautiful 2021 GMB

Kwansema Evicted from Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021

September 20, 2021
Wendy Shay make up wash face

Wendy Shay Trolled Heavily over ‘Face/Make-up Wash’ Looks – VIDEO

September 18, 2021
Back to top button
Close