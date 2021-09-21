Davido’s Personal Photographer Fortunate Umunname is Dead

Fortunate Umunname, the personal photographer of Davido has died.

Also known as Fortune Shotz, his death comes after reportedly drowning at a location in Lekki, Lagos.

The popular Nigerian photographer Fortunate Umunname passed away on Tuesday evening.

His death has sent a wave of shock to persons who have followed his works for years now.

Fortunate, until he untimely demise, had captured some golden moments for the 30BG boss and a host of other Nigerian celebrities.

Davido is however, yet to react to this on his social media pages.

