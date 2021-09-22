PHOTOS: Jordyn Woods makes Men Lose Concentration as She Steps Out in See-through Crystal Chain Dress

Jordyn Woods makes her male fans lose concentration as she steps out in a see-through crystal chain dress.

She stunned in the crystal chain dress during the night she marked her 24th birthday.

Jordyn was at the birthday together with her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.

READ ALSO: Actress Princess Shyngle Steps Out in Style – WATCH VIDEO

She shared photos with the caption of some obstacle that preceded her special day, but was able to overcome it.

“LIBRA season approaching🤍 thank you for the early birthday wishes! pulled this look together overnight, my first dress didn’t pull through two days before, damn near broke my finger in the beginning of the week but my team helped me pull it together! I love you guys,” she shared.

Jordyn Woods is an American model, socialite and singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)

⦿

