PHOTOS: Jordyn Woods makes Men Lose Concentration as She Steps Out in See-through Crystal Chain Dress

PlugTimes.com September 22, 2021
Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods makes her male fans lose concentration as she steps out in a see-through crystal chain dress.

She stunned in the crystal chain dress during the night she marked her 24th birthday.

Jordyn was at the birthday together with her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.

READ ALSO: Actress Princess Shyngle Steps Out in Style – WATCH VIDEO

She shared photos with the caption of some obstacle that preceded her special day, but was able to overcome it.

“LIBRA season approaching🤍 thank you for the early birthday wishes! pulled this look together overnight, my first dress didn’t pull through two days before, damn near broke my finger in the beginning of the week but my team helped me pull it together! I love you guys,” she shared.

Jordyn Woods is an American model, socialite and singer.

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Kwaku Manu wife divorce

Kwaku Manu reportedly Divorces US-based Wife

September 22, 2021
Akua Amoakowaa touch it challenge

Dr Kwaku Oteng’s estranged Wife Akua GMB joins Kidi’s ‘Touch It’ Challenge – SEE VIDEO

September 22, 2021
Davido

Lady Nearly Runs Mad after Seeing Davido for the First Time – VIDEO

September 22, 2021
Fortunate Umunname dead davido photographer

Davido’s Personal Photographer Fortunate Umunname is Dead

September 21, 2021
Back to top button
Close