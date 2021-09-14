LIVE STREAMING: Apple Event 2021 | Launch of iPhone 13 Pro Max & Apple Watch Series 7

This is the live streaming of the Apple Event 2021 for the launch of iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 7 and Third Generation Airpods.

This live event is coming your way from California. Watch the Apple Event 2021 event below:

Last year was a big release for Apple. Not only did it have to contend with getting its iPhone launch away in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it also unveiled four new phones: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini.

Before we get to what we might see on the new iPhone, what will it actually be named? The phones are widely being referred to as the iPhone 13, but it is possible Apple could break with its numerical naming tradition – although it did previously have a version of its iOS software called iOS 13.

Apple has in the past used an “s” addition to its phone nomenclature, such as the iPhone Xs. Internally, the upcoming phones are said to be codenamed D16, D17, D63 and D64, Bloomberg reports.

