iPhone 13: Specs, Price, Features, Review, Best Deals, Release

The iPhone 13 series have been launched by tech giant Apple.

This was announced at the Apple Event 2021 on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in California, USA.

The four (4) latest iPhone 13 series have more technical upgrade and designed to give users the best experience when it comes to photography.

The iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max specifications, price, features, review, best deals, release and more are outlined below:

Release Date

All the models will be released on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Pre-order

They will be available for pre-orders from Friday, September 17, 2021. There are a number of best pre-order deals and it will be available at AT&T, Verizon, and more.

Storage and Price

One good thing about Apple’s latest phone is that there is a storage upgrade for two (2) of the series and they are premium — there is a 1TB storage!

iPhone 13 Mini: 128GB = $699 | 256GB = $799 | 512GB = $999

| 256GB = | 512GB = iPhone 13: 128GB = $799 | 256GB = $899 | 512GB = $1,099

| 256GB = | 512GB = iPhone 13 Pro: 128GB = $999 | 256GB = $1,099 | 512GB = $1,299 | 1TB = $1,499

| 256GB = | 512GB = | 1TB = iPhone 13 Pro Max: 128GB = $1,099 | 256GB = $1,199 | 512GB = $1,399 | 1TB = $1,599

Features

It is the first iPhone to feature Apple’s ProMotion Technology which allows the screen to adjust between 10hz and 120hz to save battery life. It has small notch.

Display/Size

iPhone 13 Mini: 5.4-inches OLED display

iPhone 13: 6.1-inches OLED display

iPhone 13 Pro: 6.1-inches OLED display

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6.7-inches OLED display

Technology

It is built with and improved 5G technology, Face ID 2.0, A15 bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6E, Astrophotography, ProRes Video, and more.

Camera

Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini have two (2) rear cameras arranged in a diagonal form. However, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have three (3) rear cameras. It will be capturing 4k videos in 30fps. It offers more Super Retina XDR display. It has 77mm focal length. All comes with telephoto, wide and 1.8 Ultra Wide lens.

Colours

All the series feature different colours which include pink, blue, midnight, starlight, product red, rose gold, black, sierra blue, graphite, silver and more. However, some colours differ from one series to the other.

Battery Life

Apple says it will last 2.5 hours more than iPhone 12, and the mini will last 1.5 hours more than the iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 13 mini has 2,406mAh battery life, whereas both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have 3,095mAh battery life. There is 4,352mAh battery life for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Latest iOS

Apple announces iOS 15 will be made available for download on Monday, September 20, 2021. OS 15 will be available to iPhones as far back as the 6S, and will have key features like support for FaceTime with Android phones, iMessage sharing features and Apple Maps upgrades like 3D streets data and weather warnings.

Review⁠

There is not much of a change in iPhone 13 as compared to the iPhone 12 series. However, for those who want to keep up with the latest Apple products trend, as well as photography/videography lovers, its simply perfect for you.

