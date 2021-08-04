2021 New York Auto Show Cancelled Again over COVID-19 Surge

The 2021 New York International Auto Show has been cancelled amidst widespread COVID-19 Delta variant.

This is communicated in a statement dated August 4, 2021, signed by Mark Schienberg, president of the New York Auto Show and copied to PlugTimes.com.

This marks the second straight year the NYC Auto Show has been postponed due to COVID-19.

This year’s event was scheduled for August 20 to August 29 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

“The Covid pandemic has challenged our City, he country and the entire world, but just like the automobile industry, we know that the New York Auto Show will rebound and be bigger and better than before,” the statement partly reads.

With the situation casting a shadow on live events, country superstar Garth Brooks is also reconsidering his performance schedule.

Organisers expects the New York Auto Show to return to its regular spring schedule in April 2022.

