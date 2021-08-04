2021 New York Auto Show Cancelled Again over COVID-19 Surge

PlugTimes.com August 4, 2021
2021 New York International Auto Show cancelled covid-19

The 2021 New York International Auto Show has been cancelled amidst widespread COVID-19 Delta variant.

This is communicated in a statement dated August 4, 2021, signed by Mark Schienberg, president of the New York Auto Show and copied to PlugTimes.com.

This marks the second straight year the NYC Auto Show has been postponed due to COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance Dies

This year’s event was scheduled for August 20 to August 29 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

“The Covid pandemic has challenged our City, he country and the entire world, but just like the automobile industry, we know that the New York Auto Show will rebound and be bigger and better than before,” the statement partly reads.

With the situation casting a shadow on live events, country superstar Garth Brooks is also reconsidering his performance schedule.

Organisers expects the New York Auto Show to return to its regular spring schedule in April 2022.

2021 New York International Auto Show cancelled covid-19

Source: PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

OdarteyGH

Blogger OdarteyGH Ranked for the 4th Time in Avance Media Annual Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers

July 30, 2021
frank k harrison broda harrison

Tips to Gain Organic Traffic on Instagram – Frank K. Harrison’s Guide

July 24, 2021
frank harrison broddaharrison 1 million instagram

Frank K. Harrison becomes First Ghanaian Digital Marketer to Hit 1 Million Followers on Instagram

July 24, 2021
Ghana GOV Launch Dr Bawumia 1

Ghana.GOV Digital Services and Payments Platform Launched by Dr Bawumia

July 14, 2021
Back to top button
Close