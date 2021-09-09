Minalyn’s Baby Bump Photo with Zionfelix Pops Up | Causes Stir- MUST SEE

PlugTimes.com September 9, 2021
Minalyn baby bump photo Zionfelix

Baby bump photo of Zonfelix’s baby mama Minalyn Touch has popped up and netizens have reacted.

Minalyn‘s baby bump photo where Zionfelix is seen touching the bump with his left hand was first shared by Ayisha Modi although the former had already shared a similar one.

This particular picture has since gone viral, with respect to the concept of the art direction.

READ ALSO: How Osu KFC Robbery was foiled by Ghana Police

The beautiful moment of Minalyn and Zionfelix has however sent varying reaction reaction.

Whereas some social media users think the photo is very cool, others think otherwise.

People who see the baby bump photo as disgusting believe it was unnecessary for Minalyn to wear such a dress for the shoot.

On September 3, 2021, Zionfelix announced the birth of his first child Adepa a.k.a. Pam with his longtime girlfriend Minalyn Touch.

Moments later, he also announced the birth of his second child Adom Jnr. with his Italy-based Ghanaian gospel singer Erica.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Yaa Jackson tattoo

STUBBORN! Yaa Jackson gets New Tattoo around her Th!ghs & A$$ – SEE PHOTOS

September 8, 2021
Afia Schwarzenegger Ayisha Modi

Every Junky has Yellow Teeth – Afia Schwar jabs Ayisha Modi Again

September 7, 2021
Michael K Williams dead die death demise loss pass away

Actor Michael K. Williams Dies at 54

September 6, 2021
GMB 2021 Aramah Afua eviction Ghanas Most Beautiful exit

Aramah and Afua Evicted from Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021

September 6, 2021
Back to top button
Close