Minalyn’s Baby Bump Photo with Zionfelix Pops Up | Causes Stir- MUST SEE

Baby bump photo of Zonfelix’s baby mama Minalyn Touch has popped up and netizens have reacted.

Minalyn‘s baby bump photo where Zionfelix is seen touching the bump with his left hand was first shared by Ayisha Modi although the former had already shared a similar one.

This particular picture has since gone viral, with respect to the concept of the art direction.

The beautiful moment of Minalyn and Zionfelix has however sent varying reaction reaction.

Whereas some social media users think the photo is very cool, others think otherwise.

People who see the baby bump photo as disgusting believe it was unnecessary for Minalyn to wear such a dress for the shoot.

On September 3, 2021, Zionfelix announced the birth of his first child Adepa a.k.a. Pam with his longtime girlfriend Minalyn Touch.

Moments later, he also announced the birth of his second child Adom Jnr. with his Italy-based Ghanaian gospel singer Erica.

