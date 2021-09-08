Osu KFC Robbery foiled by Ghana Police

A robbery attempt which led armed robbers to the Osu KFC branch has been foiled by personnel from the Ghana Police Service.

This unforeseen incident occurred in the noon of Tuesday, September 7, 2021 when customers were already moving to and fro, for lunch.

Reports states that the armed robbers initially robbed a man around the Kuku Hills area of Osu before heading to the Osu branch of KFC.

Minutes later the able men from the Police Service arrived at the scene to arrest the arm-wielding men.

Osu is known for its busy commercial, restaurants and nightlife activities.

