Messi nets his first PSG goal since joining the club this season.

This goal comes in the UCL match against Manchester City in the Ligue 1 giant’s 2 – 0 win against the English champions.

The former Barcelona maestro scored in the 74th minute following an assist from Mbappe.

WATCH: Unveiling of Accra Hearts of Oak 2021/2022 Season Home/Away Kits

Midfielder Idrissa Gueye opened the sheet just 8 minutes into the game.

Watch the highlights below:

⦿