Shatta Wale will be Shot Dead on Oct. 18 – Jesus Ahuofe

Shatta Wale risks being shot dead this year, Jesus Ahuofe reveals.

The Ghanaian Bishop gives a definite date about this prophecy stating it will occur on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Jesus Ahuofe also connects this death prophecy about Shatta Wale to that of South African reggae musician Lucky Dube which occurred same date in 2007.

The pastor who was initially reluctant about making the name of the musician public noted that he is a popular Ghanaian dancehall musician with the first name “Charles”.

Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah makes this known in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM on Tuesday morning.

Nana Romeo pushed further asking whether it is Shatta Wale, who goes by the name Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr.

Jesus Ahuofe then gives approval to it.

He has since urged him to seek prayer, spiritual guidance and support from a true man of God.

This is not the first time, a prophet has prophesied about the Shatta Movement boss.

In February 2018, a Ghanaian pastor prophesied that Shatta Wale will die in a auto accident — and by extension he won’t live beyond 2018.

He went live on social media and blasted the pastor.

