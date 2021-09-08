STUBBORN! Yaa Jackson gets New Tattoo around her Th!ghs & A$$ – SEE PHOTOS

Yaa Jackson adds a new tattoo at quite a private area of her body and this has got netizens reacting.

The Ghanaian singer outdoors this for the first time ahead of her upcoming project, while flaunting a little more skin.

In the photos sighted, the ‘Tear Rubber’ crooner wears a blue mask and does the sign of the horns.

Yaa Jackson’s new tattoo adds up to the number of the arts on her body.

She has some on her neck, cleavage, and other areas.

Check the new one out:

