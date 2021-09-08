STUBBORN! Yaa Jackson gets New Tattoo around her Th!ghs & A$$ – SEE PHOTOS

PlugTimes.com September 8, 2021
Yaa Jackson tattoo

Yaa Jackson adds a new tattoo at quite a private area of her body and this has got netizens reacting.

The Ghanaian singer outdoors this for the first time ahead of her upcoming project, while flaunting a little more skin.

In the photos sighted, the ‘Tear Rubber’ crooner wears a blue mask and does the sign of the horns.

READ ALSO: Every Junky has Yellow Teeth – Afia Schwar jabs Ayisha Modi Again

Yaa Jackson’s new tattoo adds up to the number of the arts on her body.

She has some on her neck, cleavage, and other areas.

Check the new one out:

Yaa Jackson tattoo

Yaa Jackson tattoo

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Afia Schwarzenegger Ayisha Modi

Every Junky has Yellow Teeth – Afia Schwar jabs Ayisha Modi Again

September 7, 2021
Michael K Williams dead die death demise loss pass away

Actor Michael K. Williams Dies at 54

September 6, 2021
GMB 2021 Aramah Afua eviction Ghanas Most Beautiful exit

Aramah and Afua Evicted from Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021

September 6, 2021
GMB 2021

WATCH LIVE: Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021 | Week 8

September 5, 2021
Back to top button
Close