WATCH LIVE: 2021 VMAs Aftershow
You are watching the live broadcast of the ‘Aftershow’ of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
The Slay Gawd and pop culture expects recap the biggest wins and breathtaking performances from the 2021 VMAs.
Gia Peppers, Jay Jurden and Alex Abads join him.
SEE ALSO: All Winners of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)
Enjoy the live streaming below:
Ready to recap the biggest wins and boldest performances at the #VMAs? Join our host @TheSlayGawd and pop culture experts @GiaPeppers, @JayJurden, and @Alex_Abads for our rundown of the night’s most iconic moments https://t.co/7MFjKhYEhr
— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) September 13, 2021