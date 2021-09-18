Wendy Shay Trolled Heavily over ‘Face/Make-up Wash’ Looks – VIDEO

PlugTimes.com September 18, 2021
Wendy Shay make up wash face

Wendy Shay has been trolled by netizens for a ‘face/make-up wash’ promo she initially shared on her page.

Comments by netizens on the ‘Heat’ singer’s video sees her been ridiculed for her facial looks.

According to the social media users, her looks become a subject of troll deeply because she was running a promo for a beauty brand.

READ ALSO: Ghana Models Awards 2021 set for Sept. 18

In the video, Wendy Shay attempts to washed down her make up, however, it looks like it didn’t go down well with netizens.

Wendy Shay recently changed her looks to a blonde short rasta hair.

She was praised highly for having such a beautiful look, as she turns a new leaf in her career.

Wendy Shay make up wash faceSource: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Ashawo girls man Sunyani

Ashawo Girls Beat Man to Death for Refusing to Pay after ‘Chopping’

September 17, 2021
Kohwe dead dies death lose pass away Kofi Laing illness Ghanaian actor

Actor Kohwe is Dead

September 17, 2021
Jerry Wonder Ghana Models Awards

Ghana Models Awards 2021 set for Sept. 18

September 16, 2021
Nana Agradaa Todays TV

Nana Agradaa rejoices after her Thunder TV Comes Back On Air as Todays TV

September 16, 2021
Back to top button
Close