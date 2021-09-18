Wendy Shay Trolled Heavily over ‘Face/Make-up Wash’ Looks – VIDEO

Wendy Shay has been trolled by netizens for a ‘face/make-up wash’ promo she initially shared on her page.

Comments by netizens on the ‘Heat’ singer’s video sees her been ridiculed for her facial looks.

According to the social media users, her looks become a subject of troll deeply because she was running a promo for a beauty brand.

In the video, Wendy Shay attempts to washed down her make up, however, it looks like it didn’t go down well with netizens.

Wendy Shay recently changed her looks to a blonde short rasta hair.

She was praised highly for having such a beautiful look, as she turns a new leaf in her career.

