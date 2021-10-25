37 Persons Arrested in Luhuor-Ada over Confrontation with Police

At least thirty-seven (37) people have been apprehended by Police in Luhuor, a town in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region.

This comes after confrontation between residents and some police officers who had come to the town to provide security for Electrochem, a company advancing to mine salt in the enclave, PlugTimes has gathered.

The GNA’s source in the area reports that some men believed to be surveyors were spotted at the Community School on Thursday, 21st October in a vehicle.

Some of the residents approached them to find out why they were in the town, however, their explanation was believed to be unsatisfactory.

In the process, they also noticed there were police officers in the vehicle with the alleged surveyors, the information adds.

The source said the residents insisted that the masked police officer should be unmasked for proper identification, which ignited a series of arguments, resulting in a fight between the police officers and residents.

The assembly member for the area Mr. Isaac Gbenatey said “the community advised itself appropriately that they are going have a self-defense mechanism against the coming of the investor into the community.”

“In the course, one of the men jumped into the back of the pick-up to get his gun,“ Mr. Gbenatey narrated.

The residents also made away with some gears belonging to a policeman.

After the incident, police returned to the community, raided various homes, alleged to have vandalized property and arrested the persons.

“They broke people’s doors, burnt motorbikes, and broke the screens of some plasma TVs in their rooms. People who were even ill on their sickbeds were driven out of their rooms,” the assembly member said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, Tema Regional Crime Officer also confirmed the arrest to the GNA but denied the use of excessive force.

“The police are mandated to protect lives and properties and so when our men brought their report, they did not tell us that they vandalized properties of the residents, the police cannot do that,” Supt. Otuo Acheampong stated.

The arrested persons are in the custody of the Tema Regional Police command.

