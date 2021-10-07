Fella Makafui: Some Ghanaians Hate on You When You’re Young & Elevating

Fella Makafui is bemoaning the incessant hate some Ghanaians develop when one is advancing in life.

According to the Ghanaian actress, this is because most of these people hate competition which tends to intimidate them.

Fella, 26, adds that it is even worse when you are young and making it.

The wife of rapper Medikal makes this known in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

READ ALSO: Adu Safowah exposes Diamond Appiah

“I have come to understand some Ghanaians only hate on you when you are elevating!! They hate competition!! They dislike it because it intimidates most of them!! It’s even worse when you are young!! But anyways, I won’t dull my sparkle because of your feelings!,” she tweets.

Later, she adds “Lol I’m not even where I want to be in life but at my age and what I have achieved lol, all I can say is “Thank you Jesus”. I am proud of myself.. You can discredit my efforts and hard-works but as long as it doesn’t affect my bank account.. WE GOOD!!”

Fella Makafui and her husband Medikal are currently in the United Kingdom preparing for the forthcoming 2021 Ghana Music Awards UK.

⦿

