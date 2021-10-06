Wendy Shay Stair Again | Netizen React – SEE PHOTO

October 6, 2021
Wendy Shay

Wendy has caused a stir on social media once again, as regards, the latest photo that she has shared.

The ‘Heat’ hitmaker on Tuesday shared a photo of herself in a two-piece women’s sportswear.

Wendy Shay‘s has been welcomed with a barrage of reaction from social media users.

@KMoedeen: “Eiiii WENDY SHAY what’s in-front of u”

@Vinkyenkyenhene: “Who watched that Wendy Shay’s picture and didn’t zoom lol”

Wendy Shay

