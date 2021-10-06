Winners of BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 Announced | See Complete List
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 winners have been announced at a star-studded ceremony on Tuesday.
Among the winners of the hip hop awards were Cardi B, Yung Bleu, and Tyler, The Creator.
Check the full list of winners of BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 out:
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
Yung Bleu
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
Saweetie
BET HIP HOP VIDEO
WAP – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
J. Cole
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Tyler, The Creator
SONG OF THE YEAR
WAP – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion prod by Ayo & Keyz
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lil Baby
BEST COLLABORATION
WAP – Cardi B fr. Megan Thee Stallion
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
What It Feels Like – Nipsey Hussle ft. Jay-Z
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Hit-Boy
BEST INTERNATIONAL
Little Simz (UK)
I AM HIP HOP HONOUREE
Nelly
There were performances from Babby Keem, Bia, Lil Jon, Young Thug, and Latto.