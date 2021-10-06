Winners of BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 Announced | See Complete List

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 winners have been announced at a star-studded ceremony on Tuesday.

Among the winners of the hip hop awards were Cardi B, Yung Bleu, and Tyler, The Creator.

Check the full list of winners of BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 out:

SEE ALSO: 10 Most Curvaceous African Women on Instagram

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

Yung Bleu

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

Saweetie

BET HIP HOP VIDEO

WAP – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

J. Cole

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Tyler, The Creator

SONG OF THE YEAR

WAP – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion prod by Ayo & Keyz

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lil Baby

BEST COLLABORATION

WAP – Cardi B fr. Megan Thee Stallion

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

What It Feels Like – Nipsey Hussle ft. Jay-Z

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Hit-Boy

BEST INTERNATIONAL

Little Simz (UK)

I AM HIP HOP HONOUREE

Nelly

There were performances from Babby Keem, Bia, Lil Jon, Young Thug, and Latto.

⦿

