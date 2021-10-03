Bet of Africa Launches Operation in Ghana

Bet of Africa, a new betting platform has been launched in Accra-Ghana to officially kickstart its operation in the country.

The grand introduction to punters in Ghana was successfully held on Saturday, October 3, 2021.

It was graced by a number of Ghanaian celebrities in sports and entertainment. They were ex-footballers John Paintsil, and Laryea Kingston. Others were Peter Ritchie, Michy, Christabel Ekeh, Victoria Lebene Nkansah, and Vicky Zugah.

Bet of Africa operates on the domain name www.betofafrica.com.gh and they arrive on the Ghanaian market to offer the best-in-class betting experience to persons who are 18+.

The platform also provides the highest odds in Ghana, with the largest list of betting options in over fifteen (15) sporting disciplines. These include, but not limited to soccer, basketball, tennis, boxing, handball, golf, cricket and virtual games.

Speaking at the launch, the Marketing Manager of Bet of Africa, Mr. Kofi O. Owusu encouraged punters to bet more, and win more while adding that every activity on the platform is in accordance with regulations of the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

Miss Latifah, a representative from the Commission stated that Bet of Africa has duly being registered under the Commission so the platform should be patronized, while urging punters to play responsibly.

She stated “Bet of Africa is a duly licensed operator with the Commission; they have followed all the processes required of them to get a license with the Commission.”

“I would like to also entreat all punters to bet with Bet of Africa and also entreat [the firm to] ensure we don’t have any underage gamblers within their facility,” she added.

The betting company is running a number of promotions including registration bonus, 100% first deposit bonus, protection bonus, and the accumulator bet bonus.

The grand launch of Bet of Africa platform was graced with performances from Jahlead, Eno Barony, Sefa, and Dhat Gyal.

To Sign Up, visit betofafrica.com.gh and follow the following steps:

Click on the “Register” button on the top-right of the homepage. Fill in the form with your phone number and password to create an account. You will receive a Verification Code via SMS. Please enter the correct code on the next page and click on “Verify”. If you don’t receive the Verification Code, please use the “resend code now” function. You are ready to start playing! Please enter your username and password to log into your account.

Bet of Africa is licensed and regulated by the Gaming Commission of Ghana to operate sports betting activities in Ghana and encourages responsible gaming.

