Ghanaian Brands want Comedy Stories for Commercials – Filmmaker Nana Kofi Asihene

Commercials or advertisement has since its inception shaped brands, products, or services all over the world.

Ghana has not been out of the equation in this regard, despite growing concerns from creatives.

One of the persons in Ghana’s creative space to comment on the kind of stories that brands in the country tell consumers is filmmaker Nana Kofi Asihene.

According to the creative consultant, Ghanaian brands always to tell stories, with a touch of comedy.

He acknowledges the amazing stories being told by Nigerian brands in their commercials.

Nana Kofi Asihene makes this known in a tweet which has also generated conversation among users on the social media microblog.

He rhetorically asks what serious doesn’t sell in Ghana while looking for explanations.

“Nigerian brands are telling amazing stories with their commercials! Meanwhile Ghanaian brands always want comedy! So what serious doesn’t sell in ghana? Someone make me understand,” he tweets.

Nana Kofi Asihene has been the brain behind many amazing commercials in the country.

These include the ‘Malta Guinness Goodness Cup’, ‘FanMilk Poorpii Series’, ‘Life on Vodafone 4G’ adverts, and more.

