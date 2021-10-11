Gifty Anti’s Daughter growing All-beautiful

PlugTimes.com October 11, 2021
Gifty Anti daughter Nyame Anuonyam

August 2017 is arguably one of the best periods in the life of revered Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti (OGA).

The ace TV host gave birth to her first child Nyame Anuonyam, the ‘Princess of Adumasa’.

Now 4-years old, Anuonyam is growing pretty well, the latest photo shared by her mother reveals.

The little princess is celebrated by OGA on the International Day of the Girl Child which falls on 11th October every year.

SEE ALSO: TikTok star Osei Felicia looks Unrecognisable in Birthday Photos

The photo which sees her being carried is accompanied by this message:

“Today is the International day of the girl child!!
May they grow in a better world!!
May they become much better than us in all aspects of their lives!!
May they grow to be proud of the path we are charting for them and the legacy we leave for them.
Cheers to the girl child of today and the many to come!!
Cheers to the girl children in our lives!!!”

SEE ALSO: The Mental Health Story – A Must Read!

Gifty Anti daughter

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Vicky Zugah birthday photos

Vicky Zugah shares Adorable Photos to Mark Birthday

October 11, 2021
Osei Felicia

TikTok star Osei Felicia looks Unrecognisable in Birthday Photos

October 10, 2021

Jacinta stuns Netizens with Ultra-clean Thigh on Wet Sunday – SEE PHOTO

October 10, 2021
Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 winners

Winners of Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 – Full List

October 10, 2021
Back to top button
Close