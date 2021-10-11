Gifty Anti’s Daughter growing All-beautiful

August 2017 is arguably one of the best periods in the life of revered Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti (OGA).

The ace TV host gave birth to her first child Nyame Anuonyam, the ‘Princess of Adumasa’.

Now 4-years old, Anuonyam is growing pretty well, the latest photo shared by her mother reveals.

The little princess is celebrated by OGA on the International Day of the Girl Child which falls on 11th October every year.

The photo which sees her being carried is accompanied by this message:

“Today is the International day of the girl child!!

May they grow in a better world!!

May they become much better than us in all aspects of their lives!!

May they grow to be proud of the path we are charting for them and the legacy we leave for them.

Cheers to the girl child of today and the many to come!!

Cheers to the girl children in our lives!!!”

