TikTok star Osei Felicia looks Unrecognisable in Birthday Photos

PlugTimes.com October 10, 2021
Osei Felicia

Osei Felicia marks her birthday with some beautiful photos and the social media space is stunned.

The Ghanaian TikTok star looks utterly transformed in those frozen moments for her big day.

In separate shoots, Osei Felicia wears an orange jumpsuit with a black weave hair and accessories to match.

In another, she dons a white, long slit dress with a burgundy coloured weave hair to match.

She shares these photos together with a message of goodwill.

“Happy birthday to me, wishing myself every good thing life has for me. Ɛnɛ yɛ m’awoda !!! Fine girls nyinaaa class prefect asɔre agyina hɔ,” she shares.

Osei Felicia became popular after consistently sharing content on everyday Ghanaian life in a comic way.

The Ghanaian social media influencer calls it the ‘Class Room Session’.

She successfully garnered a following which inches close to 100,000.

Check more photos from the Ghanaian TikTok star’s birthday photoshoot out:

