How Shatta Wale arrived in Court Today

PlugTimes.com October 21, 2021
Shatta Wale arrest

Shatta Wale finally appeared in court today, a little over 24 hours after he tended himself in to the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters.

The atmosphere at the Accra Circuit Court was a very lively one when he arrived together with Deportee.

This is the first of Shatta Wale‘s appearance in court, for  the case that has got many talking.

It also comes after reports about surviving gunshot incident in East Legon went viral on Monday evening.

He waved at some fans present and was ushered into the courtroom.

Ghanaian rapper Medikal was also in court today to rally behind the reggae/dancehall musician.

Both musicians have a very good relationship and it is not surprise that he was also in court today.

Medikal‘s wife Fella Makafui started the #FreeShattaWale campaign.

Watch those moments below:

