Funny Face fires Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray and Adebayor – VIDEO

Funny Face vs Fadda Dickson Bola Ray Adebayor pl

Funny Face insults/fires at Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray, and Adebayor as he goes on his usually unusual rants today.

The Ghanaian comedian takes these three (3) revered persons to the cleaners over their actions which he deems are in a bad taste.

For Fadda Dickson, Funny Face is of  the view that his baby mama Vanessa has been sharing private matters with him.

Funny Face worked with EIB Network-owned Kasapa FM and Starr FM. However, he reveals he was sacked by Bola Ray, an action that has caused him to insult his former boss.

Adebayor has also unfollowed him on Instagram and that is why the former Togo international footballer received his insults.

He also reigns curses in the video.

Check it out:

Funny Face vs Fadda Dickson Bola Ray Adebayor pl

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

