I Die a Hero; Funny Face says in Cryptic Suicide Note

PlugTimes.com October 17, 2021
Funny Face
Funny Face

There are times that the whole ball of wax may take a down turn as a result of life experiences.

For many entertainers, it sometimes becomes absolutely difficult for fans realise what they go through day and night.

Most of these celebrities suffer psychological issues as a result of such overwhelming life experiences.

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face finds himself in this situation, as he tells his daughters he “dies a hero” tonight.

SEE ALSO: I’m No More a Pastor; God Never Called Me – Actor

This abstruse suicide note sends a wave of disturbance to well wishers.

Funny Face make this known in a screenshot to an MTN Qwikloan reply shared on Sunday night.

He details that he has given all details to his properties to his senior sister identified as Lydia who lives in Kumasi.

SEE VIDEO: Young Lady with Big ‘Tundra’ throws Challenge to Hajia Bintu

The “Children’s President” also adds that he couldn’t fulfil his dream of building an ultra-modern children’s playground like that of DISNEY WORLD while imploring them to make it happen

This comes amid his rant earlier today that targeted revered personalities like Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray and Emmanuel Adebayor.

Funny Face die hero suicide note

Funny Face

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Rihanna

Rihanna stuns Netizens with ‘Woke Up Late’ Post – SEE PHOTO

October 17, 2021
Funny Face vs Fadda Dickson Bola Ray Adebayor pl

Funny Face fires Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray and Adebayor – VIDEO

October 17, 2021
Shatta Wale shattabration birthday photo

Shattabration: Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Others Celebrate Shatta Wale on his Birthday

October 17, 2021
Lil Win signs new edubiase footballer ambassador

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win signs for New Edubiase United as Footballer & Ambassador

October 16, 2021
Back to top button
Close