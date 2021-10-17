I Die a Hero; Funny Face says in Cryptic Suicide Note

There are times that the whole ball of wax may take a down turn as a result of life experiences.

For many entertainers, it sometimes becomes absolutely difficult for fans realise what they go through day and night.

Most of these celebrities suffer psychological issues as a result of such overwhelming life experiences.

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face finds himself in this situation, as he tells his daughters he “dies a hero” tonight.

This abstruse suicide note sends a wave of disturbance to well wishers.

Funny Face make this known in a screenshot to an MTN Qwikloan reply shared on Sunday night.

He details that he has given all details to his properties to his senior sister identified as Lydia who lives in Kumasi.

The “Children’s President” also adds that he couldn’t fulfil his dream of building an ultra-modern children’s playground like that of DISNEY WORLD while imploring them to make it happen

This comes amid his rant earlier today that targeted revered personalities like Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray and Emmanuel Adebayor.

