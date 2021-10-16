I’m No More a Pastor; God Never Called Me – Actor

Ghanaian actor Isaac Amoako breaks long silence over why he has stopped his pastoral duties.

According to him, he is not a pastor at the moment because he feels he forced himself into the ministry.

He started Bible School and pastoral adventures in Ghana before moving to Europe.

He moved to America two years after papers acquisition in Germany hit the rocks.

Isaac Amoako makes this known in an exclusive interview with blogger Zionfelix on his ‘Uncut’ show.

Despite this, he still talks about the word of God anytime the need be.

According to him, he wants to make sure that he is on the right path before he takes up the mantle again.

He also narrates how his USA-based wife helped him to settle in the country even before she wasn’t married to him.

Watch the interview below:

Watch more below:

⦿

