Mona (Hajia) 4Reall becomes First Musician in Africa to Release Official Videos for All Songs on EP at a Go

Ghanaian singer Mona (Hajia) 4Reall has set record for being the first musician in Africa to release official videos to all songs on an EP.

Her 7-track ‘Here to Stay’ EP was officially introduced to a section of the industry folks on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at a viewing experience in Accra, Ghana.

Prior to this, Mona 4Reall had made ‘Baby’, the first single off the EP which features Shatta Wale available on YouTube, two (2) months ago.

On Friday, October 15, 2021 the 4Reall Entertainment boss made all the remaining six (6) official music videos to the respective songs on the EP available on YouTube.

Most EPs are between 3-5 songs, however, the relatively young talent in music has done a yeoman’s job by producing high quality videos for seven (7) solid songs, on the go.

This is quite a remarkable feat that has been achieved by Mona 4Reall and ought to be commended.

She recently won the ‘Discovery Artiste of the Year’ at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2021.

Her viewing experience was graced by Shatta Wale, D-Black, Master Richard, Salma Mumin and a host of others.

Watch a snippet from the experience below:



