Style meets Funfair at Miami Carnival 2021 – SEE PHOTOS

Carnivals all over the world are golden moments for merrymaking among patrons of the annual travelling festivals.

In North America, the Caribbean, and Europe, carnival celebrations are very huge moments for party-goers and professionals in the creative arts space.

People travel from across continents, countries, states, cities etc. to partake in it.

Globally, one of the biggest carnivals is the Miami Carnival which is held in the City of Miami in Florida, USA over the weekend.

SEE ALSO: Fella Makafui stuns the World with her Angelic Abs

The 37th edition of the annual Miami Carnival brought life to the city as very colourful and elegant carnival costume took centre stage.

Beautiful women from all walks of life thronged the route through to the final destination — the Miami Dade County Fairgrounds for a party of their life.

The Miami Carnival 2021 gave partakers another reason to be present at the next edition.

READ ALSO: Davido’s Personal Photographer Fortunate Umunname is Dead

The iconic big trucks, music, dance, and more that has always characterized carnival was not missed at the carnival.

In the end, it was colourful style and funfair at the Miami Carnival 2021.

Check some random photos from the carnival out:

Click “NEXT” for more photos from the 2021 Miami Carnival