Jacinta stuns Netizens with Ultra-clean Thigh on Wet Sunday – SEE PHOTO

Maintaining a clean skin forms part of the daily ‘To Do List’ of entertainers all around the world.

The likes of Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Destiny Etiko, and Hajia (Mona) 4Reall continue to give the skin goals.

One female entertainer in Ghana who continues to carve a perfect path in in good skin care is Comedian Jacinta.

Real name Jacinta Ocansey, the stand-up comedian boasts of an unblemished skin.

She reaffirms this by stunning netizens, once again, with her beautiful skin.

In the photo sighted by PlugTimes.com, the lively TV host sits on a bed with a laptop while she flashes the skin in the area around her left thigh.

Also known as Heiress Jacinta, her ‘Holy Sunday’ post/photo is already generating a lot of buzz among netizens.

She captions: “May God not allow us encounter dog that will not fear stone. #HappySunday.”

Comedian Jacinta earlier this week marked her birthday.

Check her out:

