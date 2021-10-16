Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win signs for New Edubiase United as Footballer & Ambassador

PlugTimes.com October 16, 2021
Lil Win signs new edubiase footballer ambassador

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win signs a two (2) year deal with Ghana Division 1 League side New Edubiase United.

The deal offer the Ghanaian actor role as both a footballer and ambassador of the club.

The signing was held in Accra where five (5) other new players of the club were introduced to the media.

At the player signing and unveiling session was the President of New Edubiase United Alhaji Abdul Salam Yakubu.

SEE PHOTOS: Yaa Jackson serves Skin Goals to Announce 22nd Birthday

Reacting to his deal, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win noted that people will be shocked to see play when the new season begins.

The president of the club also expressed his joy at signing the actor and musician while adding that additional six (6) players will be unveiled soon.

Watch and listen to all the gist on ‘Plug Nam Mu’ presented by Ghanaian blogger/YouTuber Yaw Plug.

Lil Win signs new edubiase footballer ambassador

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Yaa Jackson

Yaa Jackson serves Skin Goals to Announce 22nd Birthday – SEE PHOTOS

October 16, 2021
Adele Easy On me video lyrics

LYRICS: Adele – Easy On Me

October 16, 2021
YT YouTube Creators Awards 2021 nominees nominations winenrs

YT Creators Awards 2021 Nominees – Full List

October 16, 2021
Isaac Amoako

I’m No More a Pastor; God Never Called Me – Actor

October 16, 2021
Back to top button
Close