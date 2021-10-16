Yaa Jackson serves Skin Goals to Announce 22nd Birthday – SEE PHOTOS

Birthdays are very important days in the life of everyone and it is widely marked with parties or related festivities.

For celebrities or persons in the pop culture industry, it is a big deal, owing to the fact that they are mostly overwhelmed with messages, expensive gifts and more.

Yaa Jackson finds herself in this moment as her birthday draws near, by the tick of the clock.

The Ghanaian singer/actress will celebrate her special day in just about two (2) days and she is compete upbeat about it.

Yaa Jackson‘s birthdays are once that cannot be overlook as she continues to lift the bar each and every year — she shuts the city down.

Last year, she marked her 21st birthday with a party with family, close friends and fans inside the Vienna City in Kumasi.

She announces that her 22nd birthday is just around the corner and she does so via her Instagram account.

The ‘Tear Rubber’ crooner makes this known together with photos.

She serves some beautiful skin goals with a curly hair prominently displayed.

Check her out:

