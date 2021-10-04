Meet Tracey Boakye’s Younger Brother Leona Appiah – SEE PHOTOS

Tracey Boakye’s younger brother Leona Boakye celebrates his birthday today and the actress/movie producer marks it with a touching message.

The Ghanaian filmmaker also brings back the nostalgic feeling as she shares along the message, an old photo of them together.

Wishing her a happy birthday, Tracey Boakye wished her now, all-grown brother well on his new age.

“Happy birthday to my blood, my love, lil bro @leonappiah_ God bless your New age hun. 😘😘😘 I know u wouldn’t like the second slide #swipeleft⬅️ but forgive me wai? 🤩 @leonappiah_”

Tracey Boakye was recently in the news, after Efia Odo jabbed her, Nana Aba Anamoah, and Nana Agradaa for flaunting their newly-acquired iPhone 13.

