Police Arrests Funny Face

Sometimes people suffer relapse which forces them to engage in acts that they regret later.

In Ghana, some entertainers are going through this stage, as they have made the general public understand.

Popular Ghanaian comedian or comic actor Funny Face, real name Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng is one of such persons.

Industry friends, and fans have shown him the necessary support anytime he experiences this.

Funny Face has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service following his rants and suicidal notes yesterday.

The Police apprehended him today [Monday], 18th October, 2021, at about 10:14 pm for allegedly threatening certain individuals via his social media accounts.

Due to the history of the suspect, the police shall submit Funny Face to the court for an order for psychiatric examination, to determine the next line of investigative action.

The Police says it “is committed to protecting lives with the generous help of the public.”

“We want to assure the public that we shall not take anything for granted in the interest of public safety,” the Police administration adds.

Funny Face’s arrest comes a day after insulting the likes of Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray, and ex-footballer Emmanuel Adebayor.

