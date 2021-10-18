Shatta Wale allegedly Shot; PA Says He’s Been Rushed to Emergency Ward

PlugTimes.com October 18, 2021

Reports about Shatta Wale surviving gunshots on Monday evening is already making rounds on social media.

His PA Nana Dope says the Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician has been rushed to an Emergency Ward [hospital name withheld] after attack from unknown gunmen.

He also reports the gunmen are still on the run and he alludes Shatta Wale‘s survival to the fact that his was driving at the time.

“Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm. Thanks to all those calling to check up, the king is still at the emergency ward receiving treatement. The gunmen are still on the run. Thanks to Ghana Police,” he shares.

Nana Dope adds that “if not the fact that he was driving prepared, it would have been too bloody!”

This comes almost three (3) weeks after Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe prophesied that Shatta Wale risks being shot dead today.

Despite this, the Shatta Movement boss has been of high spirit since, and he celebrated his birthday yesterday.

While some fans are still worried about the life of Shatta Wale, other believe its a social media stunt.

He is set to release his ‘Gift of God’ (GOG) album; a masterpiece that will be preceded by the ‘GOG Chaff’ songs.

Shatta Wale shot Nana Dope

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

