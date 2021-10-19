Shatta Wale says Sorry after Faking Gunshot Attack

Shatta Wale has been regretful after staging his gunshot incident, purported to have occurred in East Legon on Monday.

This comes after the Ghana Police Service revealed an investigation has been launched into the alleged shooting incident.

Reacting to this, Shatta Wale notes that he has been traumatized emotionally and psychologically since Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah prophesied that he will be shot dead on 18th October, 2021 like Lucky Dube.

He makes this known in a post made on Facebook on Tuesday dawn.

SEE PHOTOS: Tebogo Thobejane stuns Instagram with Her ‘Original’ Self

Part of the statement reads: “The statement made by this false prophet has gotten me in a mood of violence since no one in this country cares.”

Read his full statement below:

“THIS IS WHAT I HAVE TO SAY .

Psychological, or emotional trauma, is damage or injury to the psyche after living through an extremely frightening or distressing event and may result in challenges in functioning or coping normally after the event.

The statement made by this false prophet has gotten me in a mood of violence since no one in this country cares.

So the police of this country want to tell me none of them saw those threatening statement online to take Action ?

SEE VIDEO: Young Lady with Big ‘Tundra’ throws Challenge to Hajia Bintu

This pastor said 18th October shatta wale will be shot and you want to tell me you didn’t see from you cyber crime department nor did u hear or came across anything like that online ?

I won’t wait for Ghana police to call my father and tell my father, his son got shot this afternoon, I won’t wait for Ghana stupid media houses to spread news to my fans about me being shot because all we wish in this country is for dead people and funerals.

If my life can be threatened and there is no law to take actions on that then I guess I will do what is right in the eyes of God.

This is not the first time I have had these threats in this country am now I am going these emotional trauma alone.

My dad has even defended me on radio on this same issue .why ? Why ? Ghana ? Why ?

Yes, my life is in Danger and am on the run till this country shows me there are LAWS..

Deportee am sorry for taking your phone

Dope sorry for taking your phone

To my fans am sorry but I will have to fight this fight alone and get it done ..

To my Dad I say sorry for putting you thru stress

PASTORS ALWAYS SAY THINGS AND LATER PLAN EVIL TO IT ,SO THAT ME AND YOU WILL BELIEVE THEY ARE POWERFUL MEN OF GOD ..

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

THE YOUTHS OF THESE COUNTRY ARE TIRED OF RELIGIOUSNESS ,WE KNOW GOD ALREADY AND THAT IS THAT .

IF THIS WILL MAKE ME STOP MUSIC LIKE HOW MANY WANT ME TO STOP, THEN SO BE IT CUZ I AM TIRED OF THE NEGATIVITY IN THIS COUNTRY.

SON OF GHANA

1 DON

(SHATTA WALE )”

⦿

