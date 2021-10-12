SL rapper Swadu serves ‘Killer’ Curve Goals – SEE PHOTOS

For a perfect body shape, especially among women, one need to have more legs.

Celebrities or pop stars around the globe are bent on having the best looks from head to toe.

Despite the bosom playing a key role in this regard, the curves has been arguably more important.

In Africa, there are a couple of female celebrities who strive for a perfect body shape and it is simply good for brand positioning.

SEE PHOTOS: Comedienne Jacinta stuns Netizens with Ultra-clean Thigh on Wet Sunday

Sierra Leonean female rapper Swadu, is one of the few thick, tall and curvy persons in the creative space on the continent.

Real name Natasha Beckley, serving some curve goals has been a walk in the pack for the artist.

She is loved by many as a result of her personality and music.

The ‘Feel Alright’ crooner continues to put more work in her craft and her ‘Freetown The Recipe’ album is a whole vibe one need to catch as well.

SEE ALSO: Vicky Zugah shares Adorable Photos to Mark Birthday

Swadu is currently in Ghana promoting her works.

She was recently spotted at Sarkodie‘s ‘No Pressure’ album listening party in Tema, Ghana.

Check photos of Sierra Leonean female rapper Swadu out:

Click ‘NEXT‘ for More