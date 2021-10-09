TEAM NEWS: Ghana XI vs Zimbabwe (WCQ Qatar 2020)

Ghana’s starting line-up against Zimbabwe in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier Qatar 2020 match has been announced.

Coach Milovan Rajevac names Wollacott Joseph as goalkeeper as he makes his debut.

The likes of Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Fatawu Issahaku are in the starting line-up.

Jordan Ayew and captain Andre Ayew also lead the attack.

Ghana Black Stars’ game against Zimbabwe kicks off at 4.00 PM (GMT) from the Cape Coast Stadium in Cape Coast, Ghana.

Check the starting XI below:

