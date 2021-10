Captain Andre Ayew is benched for the Ghana Black Stars WC Qualifier match away to Zimbabwe.

Thomas Partey takes over the role as the captain in this match.

Goalkeeper Wolacott maintains his position with Daniel Amartey and Jonathan Mensah manning affairs from behind.

Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew are in the line-up as Benjamin Tetteh leads the attack.

Check the starting XI out:

⦿