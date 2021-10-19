Tiwa Savage’s alleged Tape Leaks Online

Once a while, bad nuts ruin the taste being produced from other nuts, however, whenever.

The creative arts space continues to be a crazy one as frontrunners are mostly hit with career threatening affairs.

These are mainly interest of people who obviously do not wish these persons well.

In Africa’s entertainers face this everyday and it does not look like it is dying off anytime soon.

SEE PHOTOS: Tebogo Thobejane stuns Instagram with Her ‘Original’ Self

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage‘s alleged tape leaks online, few days after talking about it in an exclusive interview.

It comes at a time she hinted there are attempts from some unscrupulous person(s) to extort money from her, as a result of a private tape in his possession.

Prior to this, the ‘Somebody’s Son’ crooner had stated that she won’t send any compensation as the person(s) had requested.

Check it out:

