Yaa Jackson not a Prostitute – Father

PlugTimes.com October 19, 2021
Yaa Jackson prostitute father

Yaa Jackson’s father Jackson K Bentum has shot down claims that her daughter is a prostitute.

For some time now, the Ghanaian musician cum actress is tagged as that, with respect to her way of dressing, PlugTimes.com has gathered.

However, reacting to this, Mr Bentum believes she dresses as such because she is in the pop culture industry.

The filmmaker adds that he is not her manager and as such she can’t dictate for her daughter, although she is respectful at home.

“My daughter is a very good girl at home but only dresses like the way she does because she is in the show business and her manager is the one taking care of her so he is the one that tells her what to do and I respect that,” he says.

Yaa Jackson marked her 22nd birthday days ago and prior to this, she shared some stunning photos to announce this.

Yaa Jackson prostitute father

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

