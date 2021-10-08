Twene Jonas returns to Facebook LIVE First Time in 3 Weeks after Arrest Reports

Twene Jonas is back on Facebook LIVE session for the first time in about three (3) weeks.

The US-based Ghanaian social activist’s return comes after reports about his ‘arrest’ and ‘missing’ went viral.

Twene Jonas, who, obviously has been missed by many garnered over 10,000 views , just few minutes into the live video session.

In the video, he is seen cruising in a car with his friend and rapper Say Da Don.

He confirms that he was chased after by some persons who are close to power in Ghana.

During the days of his purported ‘arrest’ and ‘missing’, NPP’s Hopeson Adorye revealed in a video that he has had him arrested.

There was also reports of him being arranged to be finally deported back to Ghana.

Twene Jonas has since sent a message to the president of the Republic of Ghana H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to send anyone to the US to embark on such mission ahead.

He goes on to address other pertinent issues that has ensued during his absence.

