Kuami Eugene drops ‘Bunker’ music video, a masterpiece off his forthcoming ‘Afro-highlife’ EP.

The visuals features some aesthetic scenes with a vintage choreography from ace Incredible Ziggy and his team.

‘Bunker’ is a self-produced song from the Lynx Entertainment act.

Stream/watch and enjoy ‘Bunker’ by Kuami Eugene below:

DOWNLOAD: Kuami Eugene – Bunker [mp3/song]

