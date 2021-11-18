Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA) 2021 Winners Announced – See Full List
The Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA) 2021 winners have been announced at a glittering ceremony held over the weekend in Accra, Ghana.
Among the winners of the 5th edition of ATEA include South Africa’s Bonang Matheba, Nigeria’s Chief Bola Tinubu, Rwanda’s Dieudonne Twahirwa, as well as Ghana’s Dr Fadda Dickson Narh and Hon Kennedy Agyapong.
During the night, Madam Shulamite Ofori Danso popularly known as Diamond Lady won the ultimate “Golden Entrepreneur of the Year” award.
The La Palm Royal Beach Hotel was the centre of the showcase of royalty, glitz, and glamour.
Check the full list of winners out:
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Mrs Bernice Effah (Ghana)
Discovery Entrepreneur of the Year
Sheila Nyantakyi (Ghana)
YouTube Entrepreneur of the Year
Mark Angel (Nigeria)
Men and Women in the Gospel Entrepreneurship
Pastor Enoch Adeboye (Nigeria)
ATEA Foundation Entrepreneur of the Year
Amadia Foundation (Ghana)
Blogpreneur of the Year
Zionfelix (Ghana)
Serial Entrepreneur of the Year
Ama the Carpenter (Ghana)
Entrepreneur in Politics
Chief Bola Tinubu (Nigeria)
Small and Micro Entrepreneur of the Year
Makola Online (Ghana)
Entrepreneur in Agriculture
Dieudonne Twahirwa (Gashora Farm, Rwanda)
Entrepreneur in Real Estates
Nana Kwame Bediako (Ghana)
Entrepreneur in Sports
Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo)
Entrepreneur in Media
Bonang Matheba (South Africa)
Intrapreneur of the Year
Dr Fadda Dickson Narh (Ghana)
Best Group Entrepreneur
Kantanka Group of Companies (Ghana)
Innovative Entrepreneur of the Year
Shulamite Ofori Danso (Ghana)
Man Entrepreneur of the Year
Ken Agyapong (Ghana)
Woman Entrepreneur of the Year
Ibukun Awosika (Nigeria)
Entrepreneur in Oil and Gas
Kelvin Okyere (Ghana)
Celebrity Entrepreneur of the Year
Jim Iyke (Nigeria)
Creative Entrepreneur of the Year
Bello Couture GH (Ghana)
Most Marketable Blog of the Year
Those Called celebs (Ghana)
Youth Brand Influencer of the Year
Darlyn Frimpong (France)
Family Entrepreneur of the Year
Derrick Kwapong Darko (Lion Security Services, Ghana)
Golden Entrepreneur of the Year
Shulamite Ofori Danso (Diamond Lady, Ghana)
The annual Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA) 2021 is powered by the Aketesia Group. PlugTimes.com was a media partner.