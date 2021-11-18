Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA) 2021 Winners Announced – See Full List

The Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA) 2021 winners have been announced at a glittering ceremony held over the weekend in Accra, Ghana.

Among the winners of the 5th edition of ATEA include South Africa’s Bonang Matheba, Nigeria’s Chief Bola Tinubu, Rwanda’s Dieudonne Twahirwa, as well as Ghana’s Dr Fadda Dickson Narh and Hon Kennedy Agyapong.

During the night, Madam Shulamite Ofori Danso popularly known as Diamond Lady won the ultimate “Golden Entrepreneur of the Year” award.

HRH Mayowa Olaide Jose, the Alaaye (Yoruba Community Head) of Dome-Kwabenya in Accra-Ghana was also honoured for his contribution to entrepreneurship on the continent. SEE ALSO: MTV EMA 2021 Winners – See Full List The Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA) 2021 which was hosted by Fauzu Masawudu saw performances from Champion Kayafa, Nero X, Jim Pee, and Fotocopy.

The La Palm Royal Beach Hotel was the centre of the showcase of royalty, glitz, and glamour.

Check the full list of winners out:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Mrs Bernice Effah (Ghana)

Discovery Entrepreneur of the Year

Sheila Nyantakyi (Ghana)

YouTube Entrepreneur of the Year

Mark Angel (Nigeria)

Men and Women in the Gospel Entrepreneurship

Pastor Enoch Adeboye (Nigeria)

ATEA Foundation Entrepreneur of the Year

Amadia Foundation (Ghana)

Blogpreneur of the Year

Zionfelix (Ghana)

Serial Entrepreneur of the Year

Ama the Carpenter (Ghana)

Entrepreneur in Politics

Chief Bola Tinubu (Nigeria)

Small and Micro Entrepreneur of the Year

Makola Online (Ghana)

Entrepreneur in Agriculture

Dieudonne Twahirwa (Gashora Farm, Rwanda)​

Entrepreneur in Real Estates

Nana Kwame Bediako (Ghana)

Entrepreneur in Sports

Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo)

Entrepreneur in Media

Bonang Matheba (South Africa)

Intrapreneur of the Year

Dr Fadda Dickson Narh (Ghana)

Best Group Entrepreneur

Kantanka Group of Companies (Ghana)

Innovative Entrepreneur of the Year

Shulamite Ofori Danso (Ghana)

Man Entrepreneur of the Year

Ken Agyapong (Ghana)

Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

Ibukun Awosika (Nigeria)

Entrepreneur in Oil and Gas

Kelvin Okyere (Ghana)

Celebrity Entrepreneur of the Year

Jim Iyke (Nigeria)

Creative Entrepreneur of the Year

Bello Couture GH (Ghana)

Most Marketable Blog of the Year

Those Called celebs (Ghana)

Youth Brand Influencer of the Year

Darlyn Frimpong (France)

Family Entrepreneur of the Year

Derrick Kwapong Darko (Lion Security Services, Ghana)

Golden Entrepreneur of the Year

Shulamite Ofori Danso (Diamond Lady, Ghana)

The annual Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA) 2021 is powered by the Aketesia Group. PlugTimes.com was a media partner.

