I’m a Child of God with Ashawo Vibes – Ifu Ennada

Celebrity lifestyle is revered by many followers or fans and takes time to build this.

Although there are talks about what the persons that people look up to fail to show their real deals.

Social media is always inundated with contents that celebrities would only like fans to see and not the dark side, literally.

Some are mostly accused of engaging in not so healthy activities, however, this is no one’s business.

There is one celebrity who is sending the internet buzzing with her latest utterance.

Reality star Ifu Ennada says she is a child of God who also has that touch of an ashawo.

She shares this while in Dubai where she shows her reportedly acquired two (2) bedroom pool villa in the city.

On Thursday afternoon, she shared that “Child of God with Ashawo Vibes. My next Man go enjoy die 😂👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽.”

Ifu Ennada‘s post accompanies a photo of her seated at the poolside of her Dubai villa.

The award-winning actress runs her skincare, and hair business.

