MzBel looks Fresh and Lovely in Short Hairstyle – SEE PHOTOS

Hairstyles add up to the few looks that help in identifying a people.

People at the forefront of arts and entertainment try as much as possible to keep a particular hair style for life, long, medium, or short term.

For female entertainers, it is quite a usual thing to change hair style rapidly.

Ghanaian entertainer MzBel changes her looks for a natural, short hairstyle and she looks fresh and lovely in it.

The BelJam Records CEO goes extremely short with the hair, as a curved line comes to play, from the edge of her frontal to the mid-area of her head.

MzBel maintains her black hair colour and the latest hair style.

This is a change from wearing permed hair, and sometimes wigs, for some time.

Check her out:







